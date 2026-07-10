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VFVA: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF
VFVA exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 159.40 and at a high of 160.59.
Follow Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFVA News
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- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- S&P 500's AI Run Has Momentum - But Not Much Margin For Error
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VFVA stock price today?
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 160.39 today. It trades within 159.40 - 160.59, yesterday's close was 159.05, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of VFVA shows these updates.
Does Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 160.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.58% and USD. View the chart live to track VFVA movements.
How to buy VFVA stock?
You can buy Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 160.39. Orders are usually placed near 160.39 or 160.69, while 41 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow VFVA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VFVA stock?
Investing in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 122.70 - 160.96 and current price 160.39. Many compare 0.45% and 14.03% before placing orders at 160.39 or 160.69. Explore the VFVA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the past year was 160.96. Within 122.70 - 160.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 159.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) over the year was 122.70. Comparing it with the current 160.39 and 122.70 - 160.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFVA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VFVA stock split?
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 159.05, and 26.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 159.05
- Open
- 159.79
- Bid
- 160.39
- Ask
- 160.69
- Low
- 159.40
- High
- 160.59
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.03%
- Year Change
- 26.58%