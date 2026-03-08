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VEU: Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF
VEU exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.85 and at a high of 85.38.
Follow Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEU News
- Moving Averages Of The Ivy Portfolio And S&P 500: July 2026
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- AVDE: Cheap International Value Still Has Room To Run (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Equity Chartbooks, June 2026 - How To Escape The AI Singularity?
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- U.S. Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, May 2026 - The Unholy Alliance
- Global ETFs Back in the Spotlight on Macroeconomic Tailwinds
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Fading Haven Demand Hits Dollar: ETFs to Consider Now
- Potential $5,000 Monthly Income: 12 Investments To Buy And Hold For The Next 10 Years
- Looking Abroad Again? Global ETFs to Diversify Beyond U.S. Markets
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- Iran Changed Everything - Can International Equity Sustain The Strength Shown In 2025?
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- UIVM: An ETF That Offers Value, Momentum, And Low-Risk International Stocks (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- VEU: Attractive Valuation And Limited Middle East Exposure (NYSEARCA:VEU)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VEU stock price today?
Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF stock is priced at 85.22 today. It trades within 84.85 - 85.38, yesterday's close was 84.36, and trading volume reached 3529. The live price chart of VEU shows these updates.
Does Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF is currently valued at 85.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.37% and USD. View the chart live to track VEU movements.
How to buy VEU stock?
You can buy Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF shares at the current price of 85.22. Orders are usually placed near 85.22 or 85.52, while 3529 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow VEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VEU stock?
Investing in Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF involves considering the yearly range 68.44 - 85.73 and current price 85.22. Many compare 2.94% and 6.79% before placing orders at 85.22 or 85.52. Explore the VEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF in the past year was 85.73. Within 68.44 - 85.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF (VEU) over the year was 68.44. Comparing it with the current 85.22 and 68.44 - 85.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VEU stock split?
Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.36, and 24.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.36
- Open
- 85.29
- Bid
- 85.22
- Ask
- 85.52
- Low
- 84.85
- High
- 85.38
- Volume
- 3.529 K
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.79%
- Year Change
- 24.37%