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VCLT: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
VCLT exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.23 and at a high of 72.53.
Follow Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
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- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCLT News
- Iran Conflict Reorders The Bond Market's Hierarchy Of Havens
- This bond strategy can protect your portfolio even if interest rates go up
- VCLT: In The Way Of Hormuz (NASDAQ:VCLT)
- Bond Market Starting To Push Back On Powell’s Inflation View
- Rate Cuts On Ice As Inflation Expectations Surge At The Short End
- 3 Bond ETFs with High Dividend Yields for Passive Investors - TipRanks.com
- VCLT ETF: Learn About This Long Dated Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)
- Long-Term Corporates Take Early Lead In The Bond Market In 2026
- How To Do Better Than 5.5% Yielding VCLT (NASDAQ:VCLT)
- Revived Expectations For Rate Cut Keep Bond Market Humming
- The Bond Market’s Having A Very Good Year
- VCLT: Carry, Duration, And Spreads (NASDAQ:VCLT)
- U.S. Bond Market Remains On Track For Strong Bull Run In 2025
- Bond Market Continues To Downplay Inflation Risk
- LQD: Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds With Intermediate Duration (NYSEARCA:LQD)
- VCIT: The Sweet Spot For Corporate Bonds (NASDAQ:VCIT)
- Credit Spreads At Historical Lows, TLT Vs. VCLT
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCLT stock price today?
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 72.36 today. It trades within 72.23 - 72.53, yesterday's close was 72.24, and trading volume reached 3070. The live price chart of VCLT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 72.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.09% and USD. View the chart live to track VCLT movements.
How to buy VCLT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 72.36. Orders are usually placed near 72.36 or 72.66, while 3070 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow VCLT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCLT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.74 - 79.28 and current price 72.36. Many compare 0.58% and -5.41% before placing orders at 72.36 or 72.66. Explore the VCLT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 79.28. Within 71.74 - 79.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) over the year was 71.74. Comparing it with the current 72.36 and 71.74 - 79.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCLT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCLT stock split?
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.24, and -3.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.24
- Open
- 72.48
- Bid
- 72.36
- Ask
- 72.66
- Low
- 72.23
- High
- 72.53
- Volume
- 3.070 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.41%
- Year Change
- -3.09%