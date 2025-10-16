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VCLN: Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
VCLN exchange rate has changed by -3.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.65 and at a high of 28.56.
Follow Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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VCLN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCLN stock price today?
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock is priced at 27.96 today. It trades within 27.65 - 28.56, yesterday's close was 28.83, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of VCLN shows these updates.
Does Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF is currently valued at 27.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.89% and USD. View the chart live to track VCLN movements.
How to buy VCLN stock?
You can buy Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF shares at the current price of 27.96. Orders are usually placed near 27.96 or 28.26, while 9 and 1.12% show market activity. Follow VCLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCLN stock?
Investing in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.61 - 36.01 and current price 27.96. Many compare -3.02% and -2.24% before placing orders at 27.96 or 28.26. Explore the VCLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF in the past year was 36.01. Within 21.61 - 36.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) over the year was 21.61. Comparing it with the current 27.96 and 21.61 - 36.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCLN stock split?
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.83, and 25.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.83
- Open
- 27.65
- Bid
- 27.96
- Ask
- 28.26
- Low
- 27.65
- High
- 28.56
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -3.02%
- Month Change
- -3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- 25.89%