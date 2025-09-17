QuotesSections
Currencies / VBIX
VBIX

2.7350 USD 0.0850 (3.21%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VBIX exchange rate has changed by 3.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.6500 and at a high of 2.7350.

Daily Range
2.6500 2.7350
Year Range
2.4200 9.8000
Previous Close
2.6500
Open
2.6500
Bid
2.7350
Ask
2.7380
Low
2.6500
High
2.7350
Volume
2
Daily Change
3.21%
Month Change
-8.83%
6 Months Change
-71.98%
Year Change
-71.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev