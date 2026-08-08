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UXRP: ProShares Ultra XRP ETF
UXRP exchange rate has changed by -2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.06 and at a high of 9.55.
Follow ProShares Ultra XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UXRP stock price today?
ProShares Ultra XRP ETF stock is priced at 9.23 today. It trades within 9.06 - 9.55, yesterday's close was 9.45, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of UXRP shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra XRP ETF is currently valued at 9.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.73% and USD. View the chart live to track UXRP movements.
How to buy UXRP stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra XRP ETF shares at the current price of 9.23. Orders are usually placed near 9.23 or 9.53, while 124 and -3.25% show market activity. Follow UXRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UXRP stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.82 - 35.70 and current price 9.23. Many compare -8.79% and 138.50% before placing orders at 9.23 or 9.53. Explore the UXRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra XRP ETF in the past year was 35.70. Within 2.82 - 35.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP) over the year was 2.82. Comparing it with the current 9.23 and 2.82 - 35.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UXRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UXRP stock split?
ProShares Ultra XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.45, and -67.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.45
- Open
- 9.54
- Bid
- 9.23
- Ask
- 9.53
- Low
- 9.06
- High
- 9.55
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- -2.33%
- Month Change
- -8.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 138.50%
- Year Change
- -67.73%