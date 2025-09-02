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UWM: ProShares Ultra Russell2000
UWM exchange rate has changed by 2.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.58 and at a high of 67.45.
Follow ProShares Ultra Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UWM News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UWM stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock is priced at 67.26 today. It trades within 66.58 - 67.45, yesterday's close was 65.81, and trading volume reached 338. The live price chart of UWM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 is currently valued at 67.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 57.04% and USD. View the chart live to track UWM movements.
How to buy UWM stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Russell2000 shares at the current price of 67.26. Orders are usually placed near 67.26 or 67.56, while 338 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow UWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UWM stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 40.91 - 68.32 and current price 67.26. Many compare 5.84% and 32.30% before placing orders at 67.26 or 67.56. Explore the UWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the past year was 68.32. Within 40.91 - 68.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Russell2000 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) over the year was 40.91. Comparing it with the current 67.26 and 40.91 - 68.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UWM stock split?
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.81, and 57.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.81
- Open
- 66.78
- Bid
- 67.26
- Ask
- 67.56
- Low
- 66.58
- High
- 67.45
- Volume
- 338
- Daily Change
- 2.20%
- Month Change
- 5.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.30%
- Year Change
- 57.04%