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USRT: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
USRT exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.94 and at a high of 67.60.
Follow iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USRT News
- Healthpeak Properties: A Well-Covered 5.6% Yield, But Life Science Recovery Remains Key
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Why I'm Buying Healthcare REITs Before Wall Street Does
- USRT: Diving Into REITs' Big YTD Alpha, And Why More Upside Is Ahead (NYSEARCA:USRT)
- Piedmont Realty Trust: This Office REIT's Dividend Comeback Is Taking Shape (NYSE:PDM)
- VICI Properties: You Don't Run From Fear, You Embrace It (NYSE:VICI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USRT stock price today?
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock is priced at 67.36 today. It trades within 66.94 - 67.60, yesterday's close was 67.10, and trading volume reached 639. The live price chart of USRT shows these updates.
Does iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF is currently valued at 67.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.94% and USD. View the chart live to track USRT movements.
How to buy USRT stock?
You can buy iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF shares at the current price of 67.36. Orders are usually placed near 67.36 or 67.66, while 639 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow USRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USRT stock?
Investing in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.44 - 70.05 and current price 67.36. Many compare -0.88% and 7.47% before placing orders at 67.36 or 67.66. Explore the USRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the past year was 70.05. Within 56.44 - 70.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) over the year was 56.44. Comparing it with the current 67.36 and 56.44 - 70.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USRT stock split?
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.10, and 15.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.10
- Open
- 67.12
- Bid
- 67.36
- Ask
- 67.66
- Low
- 66.94
- High
- 67.60
- Volume
- 639
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.47%
- Year Change
- 15.94%