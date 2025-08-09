Currencies / UNG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UNG: United States Natural Gas Fund LP
13.22 USD 0.32 (2.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNG exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.96 and at a high of 13.27.
Follow United States Natural Gas Fund LP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNG News
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- U.S. Natural Gas Climbs Above $3 As Rally Tests Supply Headwinds (NG1:COM)
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- United States Natural Gas Fund releases July account statement
- Commodities: Jerome Powell Provides A Boost To Most Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities: Fading Optimism Over Ukraine Ceasefire Pushes Oil Higher
- Natural Gas Price Dips As Oversupply Weighs On Prices (NYSEARCA:UNG)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Commodities: Sanctions Risk Eases Following Trump-Putin Summit
- Commodities: Oil Falls On Bearish Fundamentals, But Upside Risks Abound
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
Daily Range
12.96 13.27
Year Range
11.71 24.33
- Previous Close
- 12.90
- Open
- 13.02
- Bid
- 13.22
- Ask
- 13.52
- Low
- 12.96
- High
- 13.27
- Volume
- 3.699 K
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- 6.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.41%
- Year Change
- -18.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%