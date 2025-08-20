Valute / UNG
UNG: United States Natural Gas Fund LP
12.56 USD 0.10 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UNG ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.48 e ad un massimo di 12.67.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Natural Gas Fund LP. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UNG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.48 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
11.71 24.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.66
- Apertura
- 12.51
- Bid
- 12.56
- Ask
- 12.86
- Minimo
- 12.48
- Massimo
- 12.67
- Volume
- 3.971 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -40.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.76%
21 settembre, domenica