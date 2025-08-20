QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UNG
UNG: United States Natural Gas Fund LP

12.56 USD 0.10 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UNG ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.48 e ad un massimo di 12.67.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Natural Gas Fund LP. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.48 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
11.71 24.33
Chiusura Precedente
12.66
Apertura
12.51
Bid
12.56
Ask
12.86
Minimo
12.48
Massimo
12.67
Volume
3.971 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.79%
Variazione Mensile
0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-40.53%
Variazione Annuale
-22.76%
