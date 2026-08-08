- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UFIV: US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
UFIV exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.97 and at a high of 48.01.
Follow US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UFIV stock price today?
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock is priced at 48.01 today. It trades within 47.97 - 48.01, yesterday's close was 47.91, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of UFIV shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF is currently valued at 48.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.44% and USD. View the chart live to track UFIV movements.
How to buy UFIV stock?
You can buy US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF shares at the current price of 48.01. Orders are usually placed near 48.01 or 48.31, while 17 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow UFIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UFIV stock?
Investing in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.72 - 49.74 and current price 48.01. Many compare 0.36% and -3.07% before placing orders at 48.01 or 48.31. Explore the UFIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the past year was 49.74. Within 47.72 - 49.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF performance using the live chart.
What are US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) over the year was 47.72. Comparing it with the current 48.01 and 47.72 - 49.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UFIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UFIV stock split?
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.91, and -2.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.91
- Open
- 47.99
- Bid
- 48.01
- Ask
- 48.31
- Low
- 47.97
- High
- 48.01
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.07%
- Year Change
- -2.44%