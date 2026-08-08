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UCC: ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary
UCC exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.91 and at a high of 48.50.
Follow ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UCC stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary stock is priced at 47.97 today. It trades within 47.91 - 48.50, yesterday's close was 48.49, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of UCC shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary is currently valued at 47.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.13% and USD. View the chart live to track UCC movements.
How to buy UCC stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary shares at the current price of 47.97. Orders are usually placed near 47.97 or 48.27, while 6 and -1.09% show market activity. Follow UCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UCC stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary involves considering the yearly range 40.64 - 56.96 and current price 47.97. Many compare -0.87% and -0.39% before placing orders at 47.97 or 48.27. Explore the UCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary in the past year was 56.96. Within 40.64 - 56.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (UCC) over the year was 40.64. Comparing it with the current 47.97 and 40.64 - 56.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UCC stock split?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.49, and -3.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.49
- Open
- 48.50
- Bid
- 47.97
- Ask
- 48.27
- Low
- 47.91
- High
- 48.50
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.39%
- Year Change
- -3.13%