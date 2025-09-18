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TY: Tri Continental Corporation
TY exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.39 and at a high of 35.83.
Follow Tri Continental Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TY News
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- 코노코필립스 前 고위 임원, WaterBridge 이사로 임명
- WaterBridge Infrastructure appoints Janet Carrig as independent director
- Tri Continental Closed Fund stock hits 52-week high at 34.87 USD
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TY stock price today?
Tri Continental Corporation stock is priced at 35.72 today. It trades within 35.39 - 35.83, yesterday's close was 35.57, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of TY shows these updates.
Does Tri Continental Corporation stock pay dividends?
Tri Continental Corporation is currently valued at 35.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.30% and USD. View the chart live to track TY movements.
How to buy TY stock?
You can buy Tri Continental Corporation shares at the current price of 35.72. Orders are usually placed near 35.72 or 36.02, while 65 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow TY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TY stock?
Investing in Tri Continental Corporation involves considering the yearly range 30.53 - 36.03 and current price 35.72. Many compare 2.06% and 9.47% before placing orders at 35.72 or 36.02. Explore the TY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tri Continental Corporation stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tri Continental Corporation in the past year was 36.03. Within 30.53 - 36.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tri Continental Corporation performance using the live chart.
What are Tri Continental Corporation stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tri Continental Corporation (TY) over the year was 30.53. Comparing it with the current 35.72 and 30.53 - 36.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TY stock split?
Tri Continental Corporation has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.57, and 7.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.57
- Open
- 35.49
- Bid
- 35.72
- Ask
- 36.02
- Low
- 35.39
- High
- 35.83
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.47%
- Year Change
- 7.30%