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TXXD: 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF
TXXD exchange rate has changed by 3.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.87 and at a high of 2.97.
Follow 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXXD stock price today?
21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF stock is priced at 2.94 today. It trades within 2.87 - 2.97, yesterday's close was 2.84, and trading volume reached 123. The live price chart of TXXD shows these updates.
Does 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF stock pay dividends?
21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF is currently valued at 2.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.38% and USD. View the chart live to track TXXD movements.
How to buy TXXD stock?
You can buy 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF shares at the current price of 2.94. Orders are usually placed near 2.94 or 3.24, while 123 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow TXXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXXD stock?
Investing in 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.80 - 27.68 and current price 2.94. Many compare 0.68% and -53.77% before placing orders at 2.94 or 3.24. Explore the TXXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF in the past year was 27.68. Within 2.80 - 27.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD) over the year was 2.80. Comparing it with the current 2.94 and 2.80 - 27.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXXD stock split?
21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.84, and -89.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.84
- Open
- 2.93
- Bid
- 2.94
- Ask
- 3.24
- Low
- 2.87
- High
- 2.97
- Volume
- 123
- Daily Change
- 3.52%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.77%
- Year Change
- -89.38%