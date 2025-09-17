QuotesSections
TVGNW: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.0573 USD 0.0033 (5.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TVGNW exchange rate has changed by -5.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0572 and at a high of 0.0586.

Follow Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0572 0.0586
Year Range
0.0104 0.1499
Previous Close
0.0606
Open
0.0572
Bid
0.0573
Ask
0.0603
Low
0.0572
High
0.0586
Volume
5
Daily Change
-5.45%
Month Change
12.13%
6 Months Change
31.42%
Year Change
218.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev