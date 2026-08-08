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TSMY: YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF
TSMY exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.22 and at a high of 15.52.
Follow YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSMY stock price today?
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 15.38 today. It trades within 15.22 - 15.52, yesterday's close was 15.33, and trading volume reached 132. The live price chart of TSMY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 15.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.96% and USD. View the chart live to track TSMY movements.
How to buy TSMY stock?
You can buy YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 15.38. Orders are usually placed near 15.38 or 15.68, while 132 and -0.90% show market activity. Follow TSMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSMY stock?
Investing in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.19 - 18.02 and current price 15.38. Many compare 2.81% and -7.79% before placing orders at 15.38 or 15.68. Explore the TSMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 18.02. Within 14.19 - 18.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) over the year was 14.19. Comparing it with the current 15.38 and 14.19 - 18.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSMY stock split?
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.33, and -7.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.33
- Open
- 15.52
- Bid
- 15.38
- Ask
- 15.68
- Low
- 15.22
- High
- 15.52
- Volume
- 132
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.79%
- Year Change
- -7.96%