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TNGY: Tortoise Energy Fund
TNGY exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.03 and at a high of 10.22.
Follow Tortoise Energy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TNGY stock price today?
Tortoise Energy Fund stock is priced at 10.13 today. It trades within 10.03 - 10.22, yesterday's close was 10.21, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of TNGY shows these updates.
Does Tortoise Energy Fund stock pay dividends?
Tortoise Energy Fund is currently valued at 10.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.06% and USD. View the chart live to track TNGY movements.
How to buy TNGY stock?
You can buy Tortoise Energy Fund shares at the current price of 10.13. Orders are usually placed near 10.13 or 10.43, while 43 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow TNGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TNGY stock?
Investing in Tortoise Energy Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.81 - 10.93 and current price 10.13. Many compare -1.55% and -1.46% before placing orders at 10.13 or 10.43. Explore the TNGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise Energy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise Energy Fund in the past year was 10.93. Within 8.81 - 10.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise Energy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise Energy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise Energy Fund (TNGY) over the year was 8.81. Comparing it with the current 10.13 and 8.81 - 10.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TNGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TNGY stock split?
Tortoise Energy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.21, and 12.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.21
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Low
- 10.03
- High
- 10.22
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.46%
- Year Change
- 12.06%