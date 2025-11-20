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TILL: Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF
TILL exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.40 and at a high of 18.53.
Follow Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TILL News
Trading Applications for TILL
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TILL stock price today?
Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 18.45 today. It trades within 18.40 - 18.53, yesterday's close was 18.25, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of TILL shows these updates.
Does Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 18.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.17% and USD. View the chart live to track TILL movements.
How to buy TILL stock?
You can buy Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 18.45. Orders are usually placed near 18.45 or 18.75, while 38 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow TILL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TILL stock?
Investing in Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.90 - 19.03 and current price 18.45. Many compare 1.99% and 5.97% before placing orders at 18.45 or 18.75. Explore the TILL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 19.03. Within 16.90 - 19.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (TILL) over the year was 16.90. Comparing it with the current 18.45 and 16.90 - 19.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TILL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TILL stock split?
Listed Funds Trust Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.25, and 9.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.25
- Open
- 18.40
- Bid
- 18.45
- Ask
- 18.75
- Low
- 18.40
- High
- 18.53
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.97%
- Year Change
- 9.17%