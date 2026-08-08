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TIER: T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF

32.86 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TIER exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.72 and at a high of 32.87.

Follow T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
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  • M30
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  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Trading Applications for TIER

VG Indicator
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
Indicators
VG INDICATOR Three independent strategy engines read every closed bar. They vote. Only when they agree does VG Indicator print a signal -- and it tells you exactly how strong that agreement was. Most signal indicators give you an arrow and nothing else. VG Indicator gives you the arrow, the entry price, the stop, a three-level target ladder, a graded confidence score, and a live dashboard that scores its own past calls on your chart, from your broker's own price history. -------------------
Audcad Peace Mean Reversion
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUDCAD PEACE — AUDCAD M5 Mean-Reversion Averaging Grid (v2.0 real-tick redesign) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a AUDCAD M5 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to AUDCAD M5 or you will see zero trades. IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an averaging (grid / martingale-style) EA. It adds to a losing basket and closes the whole basket at a profit target or a f
BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
Huu Loi Ly
Experts
Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
Iconic Neurocore AI
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC NEUROCORE AI+  |  OMNI NEXUS EDITION Dual Symbol Expert Advisor for BTCUSD and XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5  |  Version 2.00 Running two unrelated automated systems on the same account is not the same as running a coordinated two asset architecture. Two independent EAs share margin and equity but cannot see each other. They cannot reduce exposure when the other is already positioned. They cannot recognize when both instruments are temporarily correlated and avoid doubling a bet. They cannot de
Audcad Peace Mean Reversion MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUDCAD PEACE — AUDCAD M5 Mean-Reversion Averaging Grid (v2.0 real-tick redesign) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a AUDCAD M5 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to AUDCAD M5 or you will see zero trades. IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an averaging (grid / martingale-style) EA. It adds to a losing basket and closes the whole basket at a profit target or a f

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TIER stock price today?

T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF stock is priced at 32.86 today. It trades within 32.72 - 32.87, yesterday's close was 32.61, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of TIER shows these updates.

Does T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF stock pay dividends?

T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF is currently valued at 32.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.34% and USD. View the chart live to track TIER movements.

How to buy TIER stock?

You can buy T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF shares at the current price of 32.86. Orders are usually placed near 32.86 or 33.16, while 39 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow TIER updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TIER stock?

Investing in T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.01 - 34.50 and current price 32.86. Many compare 2.69% and 7.28% before placing orders at 32.86 or 33.16. Explore the TIER price chart live with daily changes.

What are T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF in the past year was 34.50. Within 26.01 - 34.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF performance using the live chart.

What are T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF (TIER) over the year was 26.01. Comparing it with the current 32.86 and 26.01 - 34.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TIER moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TIER stock split?

T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.61, and 26.34% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.72 32.87
Year Range
26.01 34.50
Previous Close
32.61
Open
32.72
Bid
32.86
Ask
33.16
Low
32.72
High
32.87
Volume
39
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
2.69%
6 Months Change
7.28%
Year Change
26.34%
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