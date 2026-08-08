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TGLR: ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF
TGLR exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.30 and at a high of 41.46.
Follow ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TGLR stock price today?
ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 41.46 today. It trades within 41.30 - 41.46, yesterday's close was 41.25, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of TGLR shows these updates.
Does ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 41.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.39% and USD. View the chart live to track TGLR movements.
How to buy TGLR stock?
You can buy ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 41.46. Orders are usually placed near 41.46 or 41.76, while 6 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow TGLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TGLR stock?
Investing in ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.14 - 41.61 and current price 41.46. Many compare 2.62% and 10.21% before placing orders at 41.46 or 41.76. Explore the TGLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF in the past year was 41.61. Within 35.14 - 41.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR) over the year was 35.14. Comparing it with the current 41.46 and 35.14 - 41.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TGLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TGLR stock split?
ETF Opportunities Trust LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.25, and 8.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.25
- Open
- 41.39
- Bid
- 41.46
- Ask
- 41.76
- Low
- 41.30
- High
- 41.46
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 2.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.21%
- Year Change
- 8.39%