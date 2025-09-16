QuotesSections
TFIN-P
TFIN-P

21.5600 USD 0.1600 (0.74%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TFIN-P exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.5600 and at a high of 21.7500.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.5600 21.7500
Year Range
21.5600 22.6500
Previous Close
21.7200
Open
21.7500
Bid
21.5600
Ask
21.5630
Low
21.5600
High
21.7500
Volume
5
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
-1.80%
6 Months Change
-3.31%
Year Change
-3.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%