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TEXU: Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF
TEXU exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.90 and at a high of 37.10.
Follow Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEXU stock price today?
Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 36.90 today. It trades within 36.90 - 37.10, yesterday's close was 37.13, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TEXU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 36.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.01% and USD. View the chart live to track TEXU movements.
How to buy TEXU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 36.90. Orders are usually placed near 36.90 or 37.20, while 2 and -0.54% show market activity. Follow TEXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEXU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.53 - 47.18 and current price 36.90. Many compare -0.83% and -2.92% before placing orders at 36.90 or 37.20. Explore the TEXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 47.18. Within 22.53 - 47.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF (TEXU) over the year was 22.53. Comparing it with the current 36.90 and 22.53 - 47.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEXU stock split?
Direxion Daily Energy Top 5 Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.13, and 48.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.13
- Open
- 37.10
- Bid
- 36.90
- Ask
- 37.20
- Low
- 36.90
- High
- 37.10
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.92%
- Year Change
- 48.01%