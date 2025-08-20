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TECL: Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares
TECL exchange rate has changed by 4.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 204.15 and at a high of 213.83.
Follow Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECL News
- TECL: Softer Inflation Presents Bullish Case For Tech (NYSEARCA:TECL)
- If Technology Stocks Are Ready To Rally, The Leveraged TECL ETF Will Magnify Gains
- TECL: Growth Trends May Return To Tech (NYSEARCA:TECL)
- Echoes Of 2022: Bear Bounces As ETF Signal Portfolio Leads S&P 500 By Over 23%
- TECL ETF: Trading Leveraged Technology During AI Uncertainty (NYSEARCA:TECL)
- Rotations Continue To The Next Rally As Markets Anticipate The January Effect
- TECL: Risks And Rewards Of The Leveraged Bull (NYSEARCA:TECL)
- TECL: Tech Stocks May Take A Breather Going Into The September FOMC Meeting
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TECL stock price today?
Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 211.59 today. It trades within 204.15 - 213.83, yesterday's close was 202.82, and trading volume reached 842. The live price chart of TECL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 211.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 120.71% and USD. View the chart live to track TECL movements.
How to buy TECL stock?
You can buy Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 211.59. Orders are usually placed near 211.59 or 211.89, while 842 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow TECL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TECL stock?
Investing in Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 75.19 - 275.40 and current price 211.59. Many compare 25.18% and 118.43% before placing orders at 211.59 or 211.89. Explore the TECL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 275.40. Within 75.19 - 275.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 202.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) over the year was 75.19. Comparing it with the current 211.59 and 75.19 - 275.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TECL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TECL stock split?
Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 202.82, and 120.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 202.82
- Open
- 211.47
- Bid
- 211.59
- Ask
- 211.89
- Low
- 204.15
- High
- 213.83
- Volume
- 842
- Daily Change
- 4.32%
- Month Change
- 25.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 118.43%
- Year Change
- 120.71%