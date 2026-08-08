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TCV: Towle Value ETF
TCV exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.33 and at a high of 33.40.
Follow Towle Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCV stock price today?
Towle Value ETF stock is priced at 33.40 today. It trades within 33.33 - 33.40, yesterday's close was 32.85, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of TCV shows these updates.
Does Towle Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Towle Value ETF is currently valued at 33.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.08% and USD. View the chart live to track TCV movements.
How to buy TCV stock?
You can buy Towle Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.40. Orders are usually placed near 33.40 or 33.70, while 3 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow TCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCV stock?
Investing in Towle Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.70 - 33.88 and current price 33.40. Many compare 0.63% and 15.05% before placing orders at 33.40 or 33.70. Explore the TCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Towle Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Towle Value ETF in the past year was 33.88. Within 24.70 - 33.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Towle Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Towle Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Towle Value ETF (TCV) over the year was 24.70. Comparing it with the current 33.40 and 24.70 - 33.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCV stock split?
Towle Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.85, and 31.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.85
- Open
- 33.33
- Bid
- 33.40
- Ask
- 33.70
- Low
- 33.33
- High
- 33.40
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.05%
- Year Change
- 31.08%