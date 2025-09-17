QuotesSections
TBLAW
TBLAW: Taboola.com Ltd - Warrant

0.0571 USD 0.0216 (27.45%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBLAW exchange rate has changed by -27.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0526 and at a high of 0.0770.

Follow Taboola.com Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0526 0.0770
Year Range
0.0526 0.5500
Previous Close
0.0787
Open
0.0770
Bid
0.0571
Ask
0.0601
Low
0.0526
High
0.0770
Volume
41
Daily Change
-27.45%
Month Change
-56.58%
6 Months Change
-70.58%
Year Change
-53.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev