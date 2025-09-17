QuotesSections
TBHC

1.9500 USD 0.0200 (1.04%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBHC exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.7000 and at a high of 1.9700.

Daily Range
1.7000 1.9700
Year Range
1.2201 2.4001
Previous Close
1.9300
Open
1.9500
Bid
1.9500
Ask
1.9530
Low
1.7000
High
1.9700
Volume
738
Daily Change
1.04%
Month Change
34.48%
6 Months Change
25.81%
Year Change
25.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev