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TAXE: T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
TAXE exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.60 and at a high of 50.63.
Follow T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAXE stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 50.62 today. It trades within 50.60 - 50.63, yesterday's close was 50.54, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of TAXE shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 50.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track TAXE movements.
How to buy TAXE stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.62. Orders are usually placed near 50.62 or 50.92, while 21 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow TAXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAXE stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.31 - 52.03 and current price 50.62. Many compare 0.48% and -2.45% before placing orders at 50.62 or 50.92. Explore the TAXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 52.03. Within 50.31 - 52.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) over the year was 50.31. Comparing it with the current 50.62 and 50.31 - 52.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAXE stock split?
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.54, and -2.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.54
- Open
- 50.63
- Bid
- 50.62
- Ask
- 50.92
- Low
- 50.60
- High
- 50.63
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.45%
- Year Change
- -2.50%