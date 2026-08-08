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TAFL: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF
TAFL exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.73 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAFL stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock is priced at 24.85 today. It trades within 24.73 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.78, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of TAFL shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF is currently valued at 24.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.70% and USD. View the chart live to track TAFL movements.
How to buy TAFL stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 24.85. Orders are usually placed near 24.85 or 25.15, while 42 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow TAFL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAFL stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 25.46 and current price 24.85. Many compare 0.44% and -1.68% before placing orders at 24.85 or 25.15. Explore the TAFL price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.46. Within 24.58 - 25.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 24.85 and 24.58 - 25.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAFL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAFL stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.78, and -1.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.78
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- Low
- 24.73
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.68%
- Year Change
- -1.70%