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TAFI: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF
TAFI exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.07 and at a high of 25.09.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAFI stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF stock is priced at 25.09 today. It trades within 25.07 - 25.09, yesterday's close was 25.04, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of TAFI shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF is currently valued at 25.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.41% and USD. View the chart live to track TAFI movements.
How to buy TAFI stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 25.09. Orders are usually placed near 25.09 or 25.39, while 188 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TAFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAFI stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.99 - 25.50 and current price 25.09. Many compare 0.36% and -1.26% before placing orders at 25.09 or 25.39. Explore the TAFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.50. Within 24.99 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) over the year was 24.99. Comparing it with the current 25.09 and 24.99 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAFI stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.04, and -1.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.04
- Open
- 25.09
- Bid
- 25.09
- Ask
- 25.39
- Low
- 25.07
- High
- 25.09
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.26%
- Year Change
- -1.41%