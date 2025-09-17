QuotesSections
SWAGW: Stran & Company Inc - Warrant

0.0651 USD 0.0001 (0.15%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SWAGW exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0651 and at a high of 0.0651.

Follow Stran & Company Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0651 0.0651
Year Range
0.0065 0.1200
Previous Close
0.0650
Open
0.0651
Bid
0.0651
Ask
0.0681
Low
0.0651
High
0.0651
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
137.59%
6 Months Change
263.69%
Year Change
148.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev