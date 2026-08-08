- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SVAQ: Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.
SVAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.03.
Follow Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SVAQ stock price today?
Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.02 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.03, yesterday's close was 10.02, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of SVAQ shows these updates.
Does Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track SVAQ movements.
How to buy SVAQ stock?
You can buy Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.02. Orders are usually placed near 10.02 or 10.32, while 10 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SVAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SVAQ stock?
Investing in Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 10.16 and current price 10.02. Many compare 0.00% and 1.42% before placing orders at 10.02 or 10.32. Explore the SVAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.16. Within 9.88 - 10.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (SVAQ) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 10.02 and 9.88 - 10.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SVAQ stock split?
Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.02, and 0.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.02
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.03
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.42%
- Year Change
- 0.70%