- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STXK: EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF
STXK exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.16 and at a high of 39.31.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXK stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 39.16 today. It trades within 39.16 - 39.31, yesterday's close was 38.99, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of STXK shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 39.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.78% and USD. View the chart live to track STXK movements.
How to buy STXK stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 39.16. Orders are usually placed near 39.16 or 39.46, while 16 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow STXK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXK stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.30 - 39.42 and current price 39.16. Many compare 2.17% and 11.25% before placing orders at 39.16 or 39.46. Explore the STXK price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 39.42. Within 32.30 - 39.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) over the year was 32.30. Comparing it with the current 39.16 and 32.30 - 39.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXK stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.99, and 9.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.99
- Open
- 39.31
- Bid
- 39.16
- Ask
- 39.46
- Low
- 39.16
- High
- 39.31
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.25%
- Year Change
- 9.78%