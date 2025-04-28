Currencies / STRV
STRV: EA Series Trust Strive 500 ETF
42.78 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRV exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.69 and at a high of 42.83.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
42.69 42.83
Year Range
30.88 42.83
- Previous Close
- 42.75
- Open
- 42.83
- Bid
- 42.78
- Ask
- 43.08
- Low
- 42.69
- High
- 42.83
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 3.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.46%
- Year Change
- 16.60%
