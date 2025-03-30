Currencies / STIM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STIM: Neuronetics Inc
2.77 USD 0.10 (3.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STIM exchange rate has changed by -3.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.76 and at a high of 2.91.
Follow Neuronetics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STIM News
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Neuronetics stock price target on margin concerns
- Neuronetics (STIM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Neuronetics Q2 2025 slides reveal strong revenue growth, path to profitability
- Neuronetics earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Neuronetics stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Neuronetics Announces Clinical Presence at the 2025 Clinical ™S Society Annual Meeting and Progress in Greenbrook’s Personalized Care Trial Program
- Neuronetics set to join Russell indexes in June
- Neuronetics reports annual meeting results
- Neuronetics Launches First Inaugural National ™S Therapy Awareness Day During Mental Health Awareness Month
- BrainsWay: Strong Growth Prospects Matter Little To The Market (NASDAQ:BWAY)
- Neuronetics: Explosive Growth Poised To Soar On FDA Breakthroughs (NASDAQ:STIM)
Daily Range
2.76 2.91
Year Range
0.54 5.92
- Previous Close
- 2.87
- Open
- 2.84
- Bid
- 2.77
- Ask
- 3.07
- Low
- 2.76
- High
- 2.91
- Volume
- 2.600 K
- Daily Change
- -3.48%
- Month Change
- -15.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.30%
- Year Change
- 250.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%