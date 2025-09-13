QuotesSections
SSO: ProShares Ultra S&P500

109.89 USD 0.34 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SSO exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.66 and at a high of 110.51.

Follow ProShares Ultra S&P500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
109.66 110.51
Year Range
60.84 110.51
Previous Close
110.23
Open
110.40
Bid
109.89
Ask
110.19
Low
109.66
High
110.51
Volume
1.317 K
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
6.95%
6 Months Change
33.60%
Year Change
22.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev