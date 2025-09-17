QuotazioniSezioni
SSO: ProShares Ultra S&P500

111.65 USD 0.99 (0.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSO ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.58 e ad un massimo di 111.96.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra S&P500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
110.58 111.96
Intervallo Annuale
60.84 111.96
Chiusura Precedente
110.66
Apertura
111.21
Bid
111.65
Ask
111.95
Minimo
110.58
Massimo
111.96
Volume
1.762 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
8.66%
Variazione Semestrale
35.74%
Variazione Annuale
24.06%
21 settembre, domenica