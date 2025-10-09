- Overview
SSEA: STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP
SSEA exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.00 and at a high of 10.00.
Follow STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSEA stock price today?
STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP stock is priced at 10.00 today. It trades within 10.00 - 10.00, yesterday's close was 9.95, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SSEA shows these updates.
Does STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP stock pay dividends?
STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP is currently valued at 10.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track SSEA movements.
How to buy SSEA stock?
You can buy STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP shares at the current price of 10.00. Orders are usually placed near 10.00 or 10.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SSEA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSEA stock?
Investing in STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP involves considering the yearly range 9.93 - 10.00 and current price 10.00. Many compare 0.00% and 0.00% before placing orders at 10.00 or 10.30. Explore the SSEA price chart live with daily changes.
What are STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP in the past year was 10.00. Within 9.93 - 10.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP performance using the live chart.
What are STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP (SSEA) over the year was 9.93. Comparing it with the current 10.00 and 9.93 - 10.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSEA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSEA stock split?
STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.95, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.95
- Open
- 10.00
- Bid
- 10.00
- Ask
- 10.30
- Low
- 10.00
- High
- 10.00
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
- 4.651%