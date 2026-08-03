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SPYX: SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
SPYX exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.34 and at a high of 63.60.
Follow SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPYX News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYX stock price today?
SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock is priced at 63.51 today. It trades within 63.34 - 63.60, yesterday's close was 63.13, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of SPYX shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is currently valued at 63.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.45% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYX movements.
How to buy SPYX stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF shares at the current price of 63.51. Orders are usually placed near 63.51 or 63.81, while 57 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SPYX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYX stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.28 - 63.76 and current price 63.51. Many compare 2.92% and 14.33% before placing orders at 63.51 or 63.81. Explore the SPYX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the past year was 63.76. Within 51.28 - 63.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) over the year was 51.28. Comparing it with the current 63.51 and 51.28 - 63.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYX stock split?
SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.13, and 13.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.13
- Open
- 63.46
- Bid
- 63.51
- Ask
- 63.81
- Low
- 63.34
- High
- 63.60
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 2.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.33%
- Year Change
- 13.45%