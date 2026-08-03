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SPUS: SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

59.15 USD 0.47 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPUS exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.80 and at a high of 59.21.

Follow SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPUS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPUS stock price today?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock is priced at 59.15 today. It trades within 58.80 - 59.21, yesterday's close was 58.68, and trading volume reached 571. The live price chart of SPUS shows these updates.

Does SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock pay dividends?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF is currently valued at 59.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SPUS movements.

How to buy SPUS stock?

You can buy SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF shares at the current price of 59.15. Orders are usually placed near 59.15 or 59.45, while 571 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow SPUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPUS stock?

Investing in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.04 - 59.52 and current price 59.15. Many compare 4.71% and 17.50% before placing orders at 59.15 or 59.45. Explore the SPUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the past year was 59.52. Within 46.04 - 59.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) over the year was 46.04. Comparing it with the current 59.15 and 46.04 - 59.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPUS stock split?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.68, and 27.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
58.80 59.21
Year Range
46.04 59.52
Previous Close
58.68
Open
59.14
Bid
59.15
Ask
59.45
Low
58.80
High
59.21
Volume
571
Daily Change
0.80%
Month Change
4.71%
6 Months Change
17.50%
Year Change
27.81%
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