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SPUS: SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
SPUS exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.80 and at a high of 59.21.
Follow SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPUS News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPUS stock price today?
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock is priced at 59.15 today. It trades within 58.80 - 59.21, yesterday's close was 58.68, and trading volume reached 571. The live price chart of SPUS shows these updates.
Does SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock pay dividends?
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF is currently valued at 59.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SPUS movements.
How to buy SPUS stock?
You can buy SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF shares at the current price of 59.15. Orders are usually placed near 59.15 or 59.45, while 571 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow SPUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPUS stock?
Investing in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.04 - 59.52 and current price 59.15. Many compare 4.71% and 17.50% before placing orders at 59.15 or 59.45. Explore the SPUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the past year was 59.52. Within 46.04 - 59.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) over the year was 46.04. Comparing it with the current 59.15 and 46.04 - 59.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPUS stock split?
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.68, and 27.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.68
- Open
- 59.14
- Bid
- 59.15
- Ask
- 59.45
- Low
- 58.80
- High
- 59.21
- Volume
- 571
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 4.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.50%
- Year Change
- 27.81%