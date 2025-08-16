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SPTM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
SPTM exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.45 and at a high of 93.96.
Follow SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPTM News
- Trump Accounts Could Subject Your Kid to a Stock Market Bubble. Here’s a Better Way to Invest.
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Overnight and Morning News Highlights (July 1 - July 2)
- U.S. Treasury Announces 'Trump Account' Portfolio Holdings, Mainly Invests in Broad-Based S&P 500 Index ETF
- Where can I invest my kid’s ‘Trump account’ money? The Treasury Department just answered that question.
- SPTM: The Market Is Priced For Too Much To Go Right (NYSEARCA:SPTM)
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- VIG: March 2026 Reconstitution Reinforces Low Turnover, High Dividend Growth Strategy
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- SPTM: Well-Positioned For Slower Growth And A More Dovish Fed (NYSEARCA:SPTM)
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- SPTM: One Less Thing To Worry About (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:SPTM)
- IYY: Diversification, Growth, And What Investors Should Know (NYSEARCA:IYY)
- SPDG: This Relatively New ETF May Be SCHD's Suitable Replacement As A Core Holding
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTM stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock is priced at 93.88 today. It trades within 93.45 - 93.96, yesterday's close was 93.28, and trading volume reached 677. The live price chart of SPTM shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF is currently valued at 93.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.80% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTM movements.
How to buy SPTM stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF shares at the current price of 93.88. Orders are usually placed near 93.88 or 94.18, while 677 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow SPTM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTM stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.54 - 94.30 and current price 93.88. Many compare 3.13% and 13.78% before placing orders at 93.88 or 94.18. Explore the SPTM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the past year was 94.30. Within 76.54 - 94.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) over the year was 76.54. Comparing it with the current 93.88 and 76.54 - 94.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTM stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.28, and 12.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 93.28
- Open
- 93.68
- Bid
- 93.88
- Ask
- 94.18
- Low
- 93.45
- High
- 93.96
- Volume
- 677
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.78%
- Year Change
- 12.80%