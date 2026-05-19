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SPHB: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

147.90 USD 2.25 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPHB exchange rate has changed by 1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.30 and at a high of 148.31.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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SPHB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPHB stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock is priced at 147.90 today. It trades within 146.30 - 148.31, yesterday's close was 145.65, and trading volume reached 190. The live price chart of SPHB shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF is currently valued at 147.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SPHB movements.

How to buy SPHB stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF shares at the current price of 147.90. Orders are usually placed near 147.90 or 148.20, while 190 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow SPHB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPHB stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF involves considering the yearly range 102.41 - 157.57 and current price 147.90. Many compare 5.94% and 23.23% before placing orders at 147.90 or 148.20. Explore the SPHB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the past year was 157.57. Within 102.41 - 157.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) over the year was 102.41. Comparing it with the current 147.90 and 102.41 - 157.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPHB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPHB stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.65, and 43.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
146.30 148.31
Year Range
102.41 157.57
Previous Close
145.65
Open
147.36
Bid
147.90
Ask
148.20
Low
146.30
High
148.31
Volume
190
Daily Change
1.54%
Month Change
5.94%
6 Months Change
23.23%
Year Change
43.79%
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