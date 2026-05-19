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SPHB: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
SPHB exchange rate has changed by 1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.30 and at a high of 148.31.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPHB News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- The S&P 500’s Danger Zone Is Hiding in These 100 Stocks. 2 Ways to Protect Yourself from the Implosion.
- Small Caps Challenge Momentum Factor's Throne
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- Amateur investors are changing how the stock market works. That’s creating opportunities for those who know where to look.
- One Of The Biggest Selling Points For Stocks? They're Expensive.
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- SPHB's Breakneck Rally Doesn't Mean The Story Is Over (NYSEARCA:SPHB)
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SPHB, QQQ and NVDIA
- Retail Returns, Momo Retreats, NVIDIA Looms
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPHB stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock is priced at 147.90 today. It trades within 146.30 - 148.31, yesterday's close was 145.65, and trading volume reached 190. The live price chart of SPHB shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF is currently valued at 147.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SPHB movements.
How to buy SPHB stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF shares at the current price of 147.90. Orders are usually placed near 147.90 or 148.20, while 190 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow SPHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPHB stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF involves considering the yearly range 102.41 - 157.57 and current price 147.90. Many compare 5.94% and 23.23% before placing orders at 147.90 or 148.20. Explore the SPHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the past year was 157.57. Within 102.41 - 157.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) over the year was 102.41. Comparing it with the current 147.90 and 102.41 - 157.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPHB stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.65, and 43.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 145.65
- Open
- 147.36
- Bid
- 147.90
- Ask
- 148.20
- Low
- 146.30
- High
- 148.31
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- 1.54%
- Month Change
- 5.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.23%
- Year Change
- 43.79%