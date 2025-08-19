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SPFF: Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
SPFF exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.36 and at a high of 9.44.
Follow Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPFF News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- SPFF: Chasing The Highest Yields In Preferreds Looks A Bad Idea (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- What Are You Buying When You Buy SPFF? (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- SPFF's Portfolio Breakdown (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPFF stock price today?
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock is priced at 9.43 today. It trades within 9.36 - 9.44, yesterday's close was 9.36, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of SPFF shows these updates.
Does Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF is currently valued at 9.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.74% and USD. View the chart live to track SPFF movements.
How to buy SPFF stock?
You can buy Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 9.43. Orders are usually placed near 9.43 or 9.73, while 40 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SPFF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPFF stock?
Investing in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.79 - 9.77 and current price 9.43. Many compare 0.43% and 3.51% before placing orders at 9.43 or 9.73. Explore the SPFF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the past year was 9.77. Within 8.79 - 9.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) over the year was 8.79. Comparing it with the current 9.43 and 8.79 - 9.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPFF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPFF stock split?
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.36, and 3.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.36
- Open
- 9.44
- Bid
- 9.43
- Ask
- 9.73
- Low
- 9.36
- High
- 9.44
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.51%
- Year Change
- 3.74%