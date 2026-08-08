- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOVF: Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund
SOVF exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.94 and at a high of 32.15.
Follow Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOVF stock price today?
Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund stock is priced at 32.15 today. It trades within 31.94 - 32.15, yesterday's close was 31.80, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of SOVF shows these updates.
Does Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund stock pay dividends?
Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund is currently valued at 32.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SOVF movements.
How to buy SOVF stock?
You can buy Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund shares at the current price of 32.15. Orders are usually placed near 32.15 or 32.45, while 10 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow SOVF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOVF stock?
Investing in Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund involves considering the yearly range 26.51 - 32.15 and current price 32.15. Many compare 3.24% and 14.54% before placing orders at 32.15 or 32.45. Explore the SOVF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund in the past year was 32.15. Within 26.51 - 32.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund (SOVF) over the year was 26.51. Comparing it with the current 32.15 and 26.51 - 32.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOVF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOVF stock split?
Elevation Series Trust Sovereign's Capital Flourish Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.80, and 12.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.80
- Open
- 31.94
- Bid
- 32.15
- Ask
- 32.45
- Low
- 31.94
- High
- 32.15
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 3.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.54%
- Year Change
- 12.53%