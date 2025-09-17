QuotesSections
Currencies / SONDW
SONDW: Sonder Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.0077 USD 0.0023 (23.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SONDW exchange rate has changed by -23.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0076 and at a high of 0.0095.

Follow Sonder Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0076 0.0095
Year Range
0.0049 0.0201
Previous Close
0.0100
Open
0.0095
Bid
0.0077
Ask
0.0107
Low
0.0076
High
0.0095
Volume
6
Daily Change
-23.00%
Month Change
-14.44%
6 Months Change
28.33%
Year Change
-10.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev