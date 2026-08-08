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SNPG: DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF
SNPG exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.03 and at a high of 60.11.
Follow DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNPG stock price today?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF stock is priced at 60.03 today. It trades within 60.03 - 60.11, yesterday's close was 59.82, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SNPG shows these updates.
Does DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF is currently valued at 60.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.52% and USD. View the chart live to track SNPG movements.
How to buy SNPG stock?
You can buy DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF shares at the current price of 60.03. Orders are usually placed near 60.03 or 60.33, while 3 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow SNPG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNPG stock?
Investing in DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.90 - 60.52 and current price 60.03. Many compare 3.11% and 16.90% before placing orders at 60.03 or 60.33. Explore the SNPG price chart live with daily changes.
What are DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF in the past year was 60.52. Within 46.90 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF (SNPG) over the year was 46.90. Comparing it with the current 60.03 and 46.90 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNPG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNPG stock split?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers S&P 500 Growth ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.82, and 21.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.82
- Open
- 60.09
- Bid
- 60.03
- Ask
- 60.33
- Low
- 60.03
- High
- 60.11
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.90%
- Year Change
- 21.52%