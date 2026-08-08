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SMZ
SMZ exchange rate has changed by -6.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.61 and at a high of 20.00.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMZ stock price today?
stock is priced at 18.53 today. It trades within 17.61 - 20.00, yesterday's close was 19.81, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of SMZ shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 18.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SMZ movements.
How to buy SMZ stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 18.53. Orders are usually placed near 18.53 or 18.83, while 57 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMZ stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 14.45 - 66.44 and current price 18.53. Many compare -28.29% and -51.54% before placing orders at 18.53 or 18.83. Explore the SMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 66.44. Within 14.45 - 66.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (SMZ) over the year was 14.45. Comparing it with the current 18.53 and 14.45 - 66.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMZ stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.81, and -35.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.81
- Open
- 18.52
- Bid
- 18.53
- Ask
- 18.83
- Low
- 17.61
- High
- 20.00
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -6.46%
- Month Change
- -28.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -51.54%
- Year Change
- -35.77%