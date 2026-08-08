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SLJY: Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF
SLJY exchange rate has changed by 5.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.50 and at a high of 30.38.
Follow Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLJY stock price today?
Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 30.11 today. It trades within 29.50 - 30.38, yesterday's close was 28.62, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of SLJY shows these updates.
Does Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 30.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SLJY movements.
How to buy SLJY stock?
You can buy Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 30.11. Orders are usually placed near 30.11 or 30.41, while 50 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SLJY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLJY stock?
Investing in Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.33 - 46.99 and current price 30.11. Many compare 16.57% and -29.37% before placing orders at 30.11 or 30.41. Explore the SLJY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF in the past year was 46.99. Within 25.33 - 46.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY) over the year was 25.33. Comparing it with the current 30.11 and 25.33 - 46.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLJY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLJY stock split?
Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.62, and 10.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.62
- Open
- 30.10
- Bid
- 30.11
- Ask
- 30.41
- Low
- 29.50
- High
- 30.38
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 5.21%
- Month Change
- 16.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.37%
- Year Change
- 10.82%