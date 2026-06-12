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SKOR: FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
SKOR exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.01 and at a high of 48.09.
Follow FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKOR News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Is FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond ETF (SKOR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SKOR stock price today?
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock is priced at 48.03 today. It trades within 48.01 - 48.09, yesterday's close was 47.95, and trading volume reached 122. The live price chart of SKOR shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund is currently valued at 48.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.42% and USD. View the chart live to track SKOR movements.
How to buy SKOR stock?
You can buy FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund shares at the current price of 48.03. Orders are usually placed near 48.03 or 48.33, while 122 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SKOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SKOR stock?
Investing in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 47.87 - 49.53 and current price 48.03. Many compare 0.27% and -2.40% before placing orders at 48.03 or 48.33. Explore the SKOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the past year was 49.53. Within 47.87 - 49.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) over the year was 47.87. Comparing it with the current 48.03 and 47.87 - 49.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SKOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SKOR stock split?
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.95, and -1.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.95
- Open
- 48.07
- Bid
- 48.03
- Ask
- 48.33
- Low
- 48.01
- High
- 48.09
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.40%
- Year Change
- -1.42%