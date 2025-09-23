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SIHY: Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF
SIHY exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.35 and at a high of 45.42.
Follow Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIHY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIHY stock price today?
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock is priced at 45.38 today. It trades within 45.35 - 45.42, yesterday's close was 45.29, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of SIHY shows these updates.
Does Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF is currently valued at 45.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SIHY movements.
How to buy SIHY stock?
You can buy Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF shares at the current price of 45.38. Orders are usually placed near 45.38 or 45.68, while 14 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SIHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIHY stock?
Investing in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 46.68 and current price 45.38. Many compare 0.69% and 0.44% before placing orders at 45.38 or 45.68. Explore the SIHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the past year was 46.68. Within 44.31 - 46.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 45.38 and 44.31 - 46.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIHY stock split?
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.29, and -0.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.29
- Open
- 45.41
- Bid
- 45.38
- Ask
- 45.68
- Low
- 45.35
- High
- 45.42
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.44%
- Year Change
- -0.77%