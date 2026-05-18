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SHYG: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

42.14 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHYG exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.13 and at a high of 42.17.

Follow iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SHYG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHYG stock price today?

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 42.14 today. It trades within 42.13 - 42.17, yesterday's close was 42.07, and trading volume reached 1530. The live price chart of SHYG shows these updates.

Does iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 42.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYG movements.

How to buy SHYG stock?

You can buy iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 42.14. Orders are usually placed near 42.14 or 42.44, while 1530 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SHYG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SHYG stock?

Investing in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.82 - 43.39 and current price 42.14. Many compare 0.48% and -0.61% before placing orders at 42.14 or 42.44. Explore the SHYG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 43.39. Within 41.82 - 43.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) over the year was 41.82. Comparing it with the current 42.14 and 41.82 - 43.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SHYG stock split?

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.07, and -1.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.13 42.17
Year Range
41.82 43.39
Previous Close
42.07
Open
42.17
Bid
42.14
Ask
42.44
Low
42.13
High
42.17
Volume
1.530 K
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
-0.61%
Year Change
-1.73%
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