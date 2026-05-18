- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SHYG: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
SHYG exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.13 and at a high of 42.17.
Follow iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHYG News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- 3 High-Yield Bond ETFs for Income Investors in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- VOO Just Hit $1 Trillion in Assets. But These 2 BlackRock ETFs Pay 7 Times More Income - TipRanks.com
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHYG stock price today?
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 42.14 today. It trades within 42.13 - 42.17, yesterday's close was 42.07, and trading volume reached 1530. The live price chart of SHYG shows these updates.
Does iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 42.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYG movements.
How to buy SHYG stock?
You can buy iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 42.14. Orders are usually placed near 42.14 or 42.44, while 1530 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SHYG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHYG stock?
Investing in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.82 - 43.39 and current price 42.14. Many compare 0.48% and -0.61% before placing orders at 42.14 or 42.44. Explore the SHYG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 43.39. Within 41.82 - 43.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) over the year was 41.82. Comparing it with the current 42.14 and 41.82 - 43.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHYG stock split?
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.07, and -1.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.07
- Open
- 42.17
- Bid
- 42.14
- Ask
- 42.44
- Low
- 42.13
- High
- 42.17
- Volume
- 1.530 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- -1.73%